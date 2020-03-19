Randle Dill, 58, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Fulton. He was born May 16, 1961 to the late Roosevelt Wilson Dill and the late Lois Dill Humphres Qualls. He was a CB radio enthusiast and his handle was Rocketman. He enjoyed his gardening, watching Nascar, and wrestling. Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson and Bro. Joe Gullick officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Saturday. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery. Survivors include Diane Roberts; his sisters: Sandra (Tony) Church of IL and Belinda (Brian) Sullivan of FL; son, Daniel Lee Dill; aunt, Mary Smith of Mooreville; cousins, Ella Lucas and family. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Dalton Brown, Delaine Holloway, Austin Sheffield, Race Roberts, Brady Sheffield, Gabe McGloflin Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Lucas and Scotty Farris Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

