Randle Dill, 58, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home in Fulton. He was born May 16, 1961 to the late Roosevelt Wilson Dill and the late Lois Dill Humphres Qualls. He was a CB radio enthusiast and his handle was Rocketman. He enjoyed his gardening, watching Nascar, and wrestling. Services will be 11:00 am on Saturday March 21, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Burleson and Bro. Joe Gullick officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Saturday. Burial will be in Center Star Methodist Church Cemetery. Survivors include Diane Roberts; his sisters: Sandra (Tony) Church of IL and Belinda (Brian) Sullivan of FL; son, Daniel Lee Dill; aunt, Mary Smith of Mooreville; cousins, Ella Lucas and family. Preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Dalton Brown, Delaine Holloway, Austin Sheffield, Race Roberts, Brady Sheffield, Gabe McGloflin Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Lucas and Scotty Farris Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
80°
Partly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 6:10 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.