Rebecca Dianne Blaylock Dill, 48, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. She was born February 12, 1972 to the late Delbert C. Blaylock and Linda Abbott Oliver. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed collecting dolls, listening to gospel music, and studying the Bible. She loved her grandkids and making people laugh. A memorial service will be 12:00 pm on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Venison Sellars officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include her mother, Linda (Jesse) Oliver of Fulton; husband, Bobby Dill of Fulton; brother, Tracy Blaylock; step-son, Joe Dill; nephews: Nathaniel Lee Blaylock and Jacob Ellis Blaylock; caregiver, Vicky Rice; and a host of extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her father, Delbert C. Blaylock Online condolences can be expressed at senterfuneraldirectors.com
