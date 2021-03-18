Ricky Gwen Dill, 67, of Iuka, MS passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his residence after a long illness. He was a Christian and attended North Crossroads Community Church. Ricky enjoyed politics and attending political rallies. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Ricky owned and operated Dill's Grocery in North Crossroads for 19 years. He was also a sewing machine mechanic for Winfield Manufacturing. Ricky is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna Henry Dill; his brother, Jerry Lynn Dill (Bonnie); his sister in law, Sue Dill; his nieces and nephews, Randy Dill (Kim), Alisha Whitaker (Heath), Melanie Tapp (Jon), and Shandy Dill (Lindsey); and his animals, Suzy and Sweet Pea. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gladys Bullard Dill; his brother, R.L. Dill; his sister, Margaret Dill; and his parents in law, Howard and Billie Jean Henry. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for 5-8pm, Friday, March 19, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Services are scheduled for 11am, Saturday, March 20, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Shandy Dill and Bro. Bobby Christian. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery. Donations may be made in Ricky's honor to the Tishomingo Cemetery Fund, Hubbard Salem Cemetery Fund, or North Crossroads Community Church. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
