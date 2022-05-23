Shirley A. Dill, 68, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home. She was born June 19, 1953 to the late Melba Box Cox in Illinois. Shirley enjoyed reading, watching TV, and playing games on her computer. Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday May 26, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Mantachie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday May 26 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her sons; Perryn (Deanna) Dill of Mantachie, and Terry Dill of Mooreville, grandchildren; Anthony (Whitney) Dill of Mantachie, Hunter Dill of Mantachie, Austin Dill of Mooreville, and Zachary Dill of Fulton, great grandchildren; Jonathan Dill, Elizabeth Dill, Emory Dill, and Rosalie Dill, sister; Debbie (Bruce) Strickland, brothers; James Wade Cox, Thomas Cox, and Clyde Delancy, and a special caregiver, Crystal Williams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Dill, and her mother, Melba Cox.
