Willa Dean Hurd Dill, 84, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at NMMC Hospice. She was born December 5, 1936 to the late Henry Noon Hurd and the late Oneal Dulaney Hurd. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was a seamstress for Mantachie Manufacturing for many years. She was a cafeteria worker for Mantachie School in her later years. She loved being with her family. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday April 8, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Dr. John Adams and Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. Visitation will be Thursday beginning at 12:00 until service time. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Therese (Robert) Graham of Mantachie; son, Jeff Dill, Granddaughter, Hallie Dill, sisters-in-law: Melanie Dill, Juanita Hurd, Mary Lou (Mack) Guin, Betty Sue (Arlis) Hall, Patricia Hendrix; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ethan Ritter and Dakota Stone. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Troy Dill, grandson, Scott Graham, sister, Nelda Sue Wallace, brother, Nelson Hurd Pallbearers are Corey Dill, David Wallace, Trey McWhorter, Danny Marcy, Shawn Hurd, Ronnie Johnson, Dale Dulaney Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.