Lamar Bradley "Brad" Dillard, 50, passed on April 16, 2020 at his parents' home after a courageous battle with cancer since September, 2019. He was surrounded by his family who loved him so much. Brad graduated from Saltillo High School in 1988 and then from Itawamba Community College and the University of Mississippi. He graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1995. He was a partner at the Law Firm of Mitchell, McNutt and Sams for 25 years and was serving as President of the firm. Brad enjoyed traveling and spending time with his children. Brad is survived by his children, Bradley Dillard and his fiance, Laiken Herring and Mary Kirk Dillard; parents, Lamar and Meredith Dillard; twin sister, Beth Copeland; niece, Maggie Copeland Pippen (Jeff); and the mother of his children, Kellie Dillard. He left many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Brad was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ed and Mary Lou Summers; and paternal grandparents, Leonard and Carrie Dillard. Private family graveside services will be in Gilvo Cemetery on Monday, April 20, 2020 with Rev. Gary Gray officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of North Mississippi Medical Center In-Home Hospice, especially his nurse, Laura Gallaway, for the care and comfort they provided. Memorials may be made to Tupelo Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Belden Baptist Church, 4121 McCullough Blvd, Belden, MS 38826. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
