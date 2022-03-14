Carl "Tennessee" Dillard, 79, resident of Potts Camp, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday , March 12, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Dillard will be at 2 PM Tuesday, March 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. John Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery. Mr. Dillard was born February 27, 1943 in New Albany, the son of the late Lacy Sampson and Dolar Lee Dillard. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System and was employed as a truck operator in the North Mississippi area for 26 years. A Christian, Mr. Dillard loved sharing quality time with his large family, especially his much adored grandchildren. Hobbies included cookouts, listening to gospel music, sitting in the recliner watching NASCAR, football and wrestling on television. Blessed with a large loving family, Mr. Dillard will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 2 PM Tuesday, March 15 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Mary Cleaver Dilllard, two daughters, Carol Daniels (Johnnie) and Andrea Barton (Chris), five sons, Danny Dillard (Christine), Ronnie Fazio, Bill Dillard (Lynne), Jason Sisco (Samantha) and Tracy Dillard (Tosha), three brothers, G.W. Dillard, Jimmy Dillard and Ricky Dillard (Patti), twenty eight grandchildren and thirty-five great grandcildren. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Hardin, his sister, Mary Joyner and three brothers, Pete, Leighton and Bill Dillard. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
