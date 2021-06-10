On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Countrywood Manor, Charles Dillard, faithful, loving husband and father left this earth to be in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He was born in Lee County on March 17, 1928, to James Leonard and Carrie Ewing Dillard. He graduated as the valedictorian of the class of 1945 at Saltillo High School and lived most of his life in Springhill Community. He served his country in the Navy at the end of World War II. He managed Dr. Pepper-7-Up Bottling Company in Tupelo, was employed by the Mississippi State Tax Commission, and served in the Lee County Tax Collector's office. He retired in 1995 after serving one term as the Lee County Tax Collector. Charles was a faithful member and Elder of Beulah Primitive Baptist Church in Saltillo. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Lanphere Dillard, of 71 years, and their four sons, Steve Dillard (Mary Jane), Bobby Dillard (Neita), Fred, and Nat Dillard (Diane), all of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Jeff Dillard (Lisa), of Rockledge, Florida, Andy Dillard (Stacy), of Thaxton, Stacy Hood (Alan) of Mooreville, Tim Dillard (Erin), of Franklin, Tennessee, Mallory Emison (Scott) of Pontotoc, Brett Dillard of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Kelly Gardner (Drew) of Dry Prong, Louisiana; 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Laurene Easterling, of Saltillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Ewing, Buddy, and Lamar, and one sister, Doris Poteet, and by his beloved furry friend, Max. He loved flying and was a pilot for the Civil Air Patrol. He had an affinity for crossword puzzles, enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball, and was an avid reader of Western Novels. He continued the family card game, High-Five, that's been played by Dillard men for generations. Visitation will be 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Charles' life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Drew Gardner officiating. Burial will be in Beulah Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Dillard, Jeff Dillard, Brett Dillard, Johnny McKissick, Gary McKissick, and Mike Dillard. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Minor, Wayne Minor, Gerald Bishop, Prentice Lanphere, and Bud Crafton. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
