Charles Eugene Dillard, lifelong resident of Tippah County and a person known for his love of family and country, quietly departed this life Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was 85 years of age and died following an illness of several weeks. A Funeral Service honoring the life of Mr. Dillard were conducteds at 1 PM Saturday, July 4 a his much loved Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Dr. Jack Bennett officiating. A private graveside service was in Tippah Memorial Gardens and arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Dillard was born April 26, 1935 in Ripley, the son of the late Charles Andrew and Tina Sexton Dillard. He was a graduate of Palmer High School and was married January 8, 1955 to his beloved wife, Geraldine Glissen Dillard, who survives. Mr. Dillard was employed by Foot Caress Shoe Manufacturing Company for 32 years, proudly served in the Mississippi National Guard for 22 years and retired from the Department of Parks and Recreations after 12 years of service. A Christian, Mr. Dillard enjoyed the simple things of life that included family, home and friends. Known for his patriotism, he found much pleasure in caring for his yard, short travels and returning to his favorite recliner. In addition to his wife of 65 years, memories will be shared by his daughter, Genia Thomas (George) of Ripley, one sister, Olene Davis (Sidney) of Ripley, three grandchildren, Miranda Chittom, Charles Chittom and Justin Thomas and one great grandson, William Cole Thomas. The family requests that memorials be directed to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church,c/o Mark Smith, 2250 cr 500, Ripley, MS 38663. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Dillard and all veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dillard family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
