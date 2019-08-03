PONTOTOC -- Craig Dillard, 42, passed away Thursday, August 01, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6, 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
