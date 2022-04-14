Elbert Cecil Dillard Jr., 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born on March 12, 1948, in Tupelo to Elbert Cecil Dillard and Mable Estelle Miller Dillard. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart, Brenda Vines Dillard, which he married on February 12, 1970 and they were married for 52 years along with one son, Alek Dillard and his wife Darla of Saltillo, two grandsons, Jay and Thomas Dillard of home, one sister, JoAnne Keith of Arlington, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was employed in the Trucking Transportation Industry for more than 50 years and a Certified Director of Safety. He and his family started a business TSCS, LLC (Transportation Safety Compliance Service). He loved being outdoors duck hunting, riding horses, fishing, and especially boating. He was a member of the Saltillo Masonic Lodge (32 degree Scottish Rite Mason). He and his wife were members of the Tupelo Water Ski Club for 25 years. They could be found most weekends on the boat at Bay Springs Lake with their family and many friends. Visitation celebrating his life will be 4 to 7p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
