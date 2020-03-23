Lisa Foster, 60, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Pontotoc County. Lisa was a hair stylist at A Cut Above for many years. Her greatest accomplishment were her daughters and granddaughter. She cherished her time spent taking care of her family. An intimate private family service will be held at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. A public graveside service will be at 3PM, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Lisa is survived by her mother, Mavis Dillard Robbins; her daughters, Lindsay Foster Puckett(Shane) and Kirsten Foster(Jake); a special daughter, Krissa Sappington Carwyle(William); her very special granddaughter, Kinslee Ferguson; sister, Barbara Russell; brother, Dennis Dillard; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets, Lexus and Tank. She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Dillard; her stepfather, Pete Robbins; sister, Kaye Akers; and her grandparents, Annie Reed Harlow, Lester Harlow, Jack Dillard, and Viola Dillard. Pallbearers: Johnny Crawford, Donald Wayne Scott, Darryl Waldo, Mike Biffle, Thad Sartin, and Ben Russell.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.