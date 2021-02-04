Roy Lamar Dillard at the age of 78, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Lamar was born on September 11, 1942, to Leonard and Carrie Ewing Dillard. He graduated from Saltillo High School in 1961 and on June 7, 1963, he married the former Meredith Summers. After getting married, Lamar serviced his country in the United States Army reserves. For many years, Lamar was a salesman for Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Tupelo. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Saltillo, where he served as a Deacon. Lamar is survived by his wife of 57 years, Meredith Dillard; daughter, Beth Copeland; grandchildren, Maggie Copeland Pippen and her husband, Jeff, Bradley Dillard and his fiancé, Laiken Herring, and Mary Kirk Dillard; sister, Laurene Easterling; and brother, Charles Dillard and his wife, Juanita. He is also survived by additional family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, L. Bradley "Brad" Dillard on April 6, 2020; his parents, Leonard and Carrie Dillard; sister, Doris Poteet; brothers, Ewing Dillard and James "Buddy" Dillard; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edd and Mary Lou Summers. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday, February 7, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Lamar's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Gregg Johnson officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Gilvo Cemetery. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses on the Covid ICU Fifth Floor for their care, support, kindness, and prayers. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.