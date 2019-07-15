Lela Mae Dillard, 90, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at NA Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born August 19, 1928, to Milton and Inez Graham Hardin. She was a homemaker her entire life pouring every ounce of her energy into taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Jeremy Huey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Ingomar Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-two sons-Jimmy Dillard (Joyce) and Charles Dillard (Sue); 6 grandchildren-Wendy Brown, Lori Smith (Bill), Kevin "Bo" Dillard (Tammy), Pam Dillard, Stacy Dillard (Melissa) and Amber Huey (Jeremy); one sister-Dorothy Grisham; two daughters-in-law-Marilyn Dillard and Barbara Dillard; 8 great granchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: husband-Elake Dillard; son-Thomas Ray Dillard; 3 sisters-Cuple Oaks, Sarah Ruth Hyatt and Betty Ann Walker. Pallbearers: Bo Dillard, Cody Bo Dillard, Bill Smith, Stacy Dillard, Lynn Dillard and Brady Dillard. Visitation: 5-8pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 and 1pm until service time Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
