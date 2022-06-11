Peggy Ann Dillard, one of God's shining lights went to her heavenly home at the age of 84 on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was born April 14, 1938 to Ross and Eunice Coffee Parks. She worked until she retired from Fruit-Of-the-Loom in the shipping department. A Baptist, but most importantly a Christian, she loved her family with all her heart. Her hobbies included collecting chickens, listening to old country and gospel music, cooking, and traveling. A blessing and a light to this world, she will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was a member of Center Baptist Church. Services for Mrs. Dillard will be on Monday June 13, 2022 at 3:30 with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating with visitation being on Monday from 12noon till the start of the service. All at United Funeral Service. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Survivors who will cherish memories are, two sons; David Dillard (Patricia) and Danny Dillard (Donna) one sister, Charlotte Daniels; three grandchildren; Cody Dillard (Alie), Daniel Dillard (Ashley),and Amber Weathers (Justin), and four great-grandchildren with one on the way; Jayla Brown, Hunter Dillard, Aubrey Weather, and Brently Weathers. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Dillard, and one sister Betsy Dillard. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
