Mr. Ralph Dalton Dillard, 67, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. Being number 13 of 18 children, he was born August 1, 1953 in Tippah Co., Mississippi to Baker and Ruby Dillard. He attended Nettleton High School and worked as a sewing machine mechanic employed by Reed's Manufacturing for 40 years as well as Max Homes. He married Rebecca E. Bolton on September 5, 1974 in Verona, MS. He enjoyed collecting hammers, owning over 150 of them, and car tags. He enjoyed gardening, especially tomatoes. Ralph was an avid NASCAR fan. A celebration of life service will be at 1 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Plantersville. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 PM - 7 PM and Thursday from 11 AM to service time. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Rebecca Dillard of Plantersville; 2 sons, Michael Dillard and Brian Dillard, both of Plantersville; brothers, Willie Dillard (Mimi Dale) of Shannon, Ricky Dillard (Cindy) and Jerry Dillard (Judy), all of Nettleton, and David Dillard (Susan) of Mantachie; sisters, Sandra Scott (Jerry) of Tupelo, Jane Ables (Harold) of New Albany, Carol Farmer of Ashland, Linda Farley (Jerry) of Fulton, and Pat Diamond (Richard) of Red Bank; two grandchildren, Olivia and Case and special children Ralph and Rebecca babysat; a host of nieces and nephews; work buddies and special friends, Matthew Brown, Gregg Miller, and Andrea Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Baker and Ruby Dillard, 2 sisters, Joann McDonald and Sylvia Cardwell; 5 brothers, Johnny Dillard, Larry Dillard, Roy Dillard, Jesse Dillard, and James Dillard. Pallbearers will be Justin Dykes, Justin Dillard, Tim Dillard, Steve Dillard, Jacob Dillard, Jason Farley, and Joe Farley. Honorary pallbearers will be Gregg Miller, Matthew Brown, Larry Culvert, and Jerry Davis. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service Thursday at 1 PM and thereafter by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
