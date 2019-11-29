Ruby Estella Clark Dillard, 77, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by family at her residence after a lengthy illness. A native of Lee County, she was born in the Skyline Community June 14, 1942 to Osley and Odean Hardy Clark and attended Mooreville schools. On February 4, 1961, she married John William Dillard and two years later relocated to Blue Springs where they raised their family and have called home for 57 years. Ruby enjoyed a 24 year career as a sewing machine operator in the furniture manufacturing industry with 20 of those spent at Barclay Furniture. She was known as "Mamaw Ruby" to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and others who she kept after her retirement. She loved to travel with her family and especially loved the mountains. She was a long-time member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church and loved her church family. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, John Dillard; three sons, Ralph Dillard and his wife, Joyce of Pitosi, Missouri, Roger Dillard and his wife, Susan of Blue Springs and Benji Dillard and his wife, DeAnna of Clinton; eight grandchildren, Austin, Matthew, Jared, Madison, Anna Grace, Jacob, Ross and Ruth Dillard; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Weaver and Becky Wilson both of Tupelo; a host of nieces and nephews; and her two best friends, Bro. Bob and Linda Holland. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Dillard, Jr.; three sisters, Nada Creech, Dorothy Sanders and Burma Barnes; and two brothers, Kenneth and Johnny Ray Clark. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday, November 30, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Sherman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Dillard, Matthew Dillard, Jared Dillard, Jacob Dillard, Brice Hill and Dalton Haynes. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Anna Coleman and Amanda Williams who provided exceptional care and comfort to Mrs. Dillard and her family over the last several months and to her great doctors, Dr. Tan, Dr. Edmondson and Dr. Ferguson. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
