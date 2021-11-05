- Gerald Wayne Dillard, 74, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, November 4, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born May 9, 1947 to Carlos "Pot" and Christine Snider Dillard. He was a retired construction worker and was a Baptist. Visitation will be on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 10:00a.m. until service time at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery. He is survived by his sons, Donald Dillard of New Albany and John Dillard (Pam) of Blue Springs, Robert Dillard of Blue Springs and Joey Dillard (Angie) of New Albany; one sister, Anne Littlejohn of New Albany; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother. Pallbearers will be Chris Dillard, John Austin Dillard, Jacob Dillard, Gregory Dillard, Leon Littlejohn and Casey Ford. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
