NEW ALBANY -- Joan Dillard Whitehead, 82, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on 2PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on 5-8PM, Sunday, June 14 and 1-2PM, Monday, June 15 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Ecru City Cemetery.

