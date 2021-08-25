Willie Dillinger passed away at the age of 90 on August 23, 2021 at his home in Walnut, MS. He was born November 15, 1930 to Willie Dillinger, Sr. and Louella Wilbanks Dillinger Hodum in Tippah County, MS. He was married to Oleta Ann Hollie Dillinger and was a member of the Methodist Church. He was a Truck Driver and drove a School Bus for North Tippah School District. Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral starts at 1:00 p.m. at the Union Cemetery in Walnut, MS. Officiating will be Bro. Brad Vuncannon and Bro. Michael Drewery. Willie is survived by two sons: Jimmy Dillinger (Teresa) of Walnut, MS, Jackie Dillinger (Carolyn) of Walnut, MS; two daughters: Patsy Flowers of Dumas, MS, Brenda Voyles (Grady) of Walnut, MS; four brothers: Wayne Dillinger, Clyde Dillinger, Earl Dillinger, Loyd Dillinger; two sisters: Loraine Dillinger of Bolivar, TN, Peggy Wilbanks of Walnut, MS; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one great-great granchild. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two sisters: Moval Flake, Willie Mae Dillinger; one son in law: Charles Flowers; one daughter in law: Debra Dillinger; two grandchildren: Brandon and Brandie Dillinger. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
