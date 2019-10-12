Mae Bell Lancaster Dillon, 93, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born on October 3, 1926, to Sherman and Siglee Cantaberry Lancaster in Courtland, AL. Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 14, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Doc Shelton and Bro. Tim Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home and continue Monday morning at 7:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Mae is survived by one son: Delane Lancaster (Linda) of Ripley; five grandchildren: Paul & Wendy Lancaster both of Chicago, IL, Jill Lancaster (Connie) of Jacksonville, FL, Stephanie Turner (Steve) of Ripley, MS, Chris Helton (Cindy) of New Hope, MS; twelve great-grandchildren; five great, great-grandchildren; one brother: Charles Lancaster; a special niece: Tammy Wilbanks and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband: George Dillon; her parents; two sisters: Opal Zeeman, Frances Taylor, two brothers: K. C. Lancaster and Jay Lancaster. Pallbearers will be Rickey Taylor, Ben Taylor, Jesse Wilbanks, James Wilbanks, Nathan Turner, Cole Helton. Expressions of sympathy, for the Dillon family, may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
