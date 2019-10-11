RIPLEY, MS -- Mae Bell Lancaster Dillon, 93, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday October 14, 2019 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday October 13, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.

