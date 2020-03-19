80, passed away on Tues., March 17, 2020 at the West Point Community Living Center. Lillie Mae Cole was born to John Andrew Dilworth and Catherine Fields on Jan. 1, 1940 in Monroe Co. Lillie Mae Dilworth - Cole is survived by two sisters; Jean E. Sims of Aberdeen and Annie Mae Loving of Okolona. One brother; Elder Benjamin Dilworth (Meldora) of Shannon. The visitation will be Fri., March 20, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Poplar Springs CME in Shannon with Rev. Michael Chalmers officiating. The burial will follow at the church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
