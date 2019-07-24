RIENZI -- Jeffery Lynn Dilworth, 57, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Pickwick Dam in Pickwick, Tennessee. Services will be on Saturday, July 27 at 1:00pm at Synagogue Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday 1 hour prior to service at the Church.

