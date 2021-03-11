Regenia Hurd Dilworth, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00am at Rienzi Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson's Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.