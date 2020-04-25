CORINTH -- Tamara LaKeshia Walls Dilworth, 46, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home in Corinth. Services will be on Monday, April 27 at 12:00 noon at Annie Dilworth Cemetery. Burial will follow at Annie Dilworth Cemetery.

