Veola Dilworth, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 01, 2020, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Wade Chapel Cemetery in Ramer, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Wade Chapel Cemetery.

