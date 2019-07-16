Brian Kent Dimos (57) passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was first and foremost a faithful servant of the Lord. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, and he loved to be outside, working in his yard. He never hesitated to serve others. He never got enough of playing with his grandsons. He recently retired as the operations controller at Plumrose USA, where he worked for 30 years. Services will be 6 pm Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hope Church in Tupelo with Bro. Jerry Parsley, Bro. Scooter Noland, and Rollie Dimos officiating. Burial will be in the Pratts Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18 from 4 pm until service time at 6 pm. He is survived by his wife, Robin Jones Dimos of Booneville; his daughters, Katy Clark (Charles) of Germantown, TN, Kelly Anderson (Tim) of New Fairfield, CT and Kristy Dimos of Booneville; his parents, Roland and Kay Dimos of Springfield, MO; his brothers, John Dimos (Sheri) of Fishers, IN, Rollie Dimos (Tammy) of Ozark, MO and Randy Dimos (Elizabeth) of Grapevine, TX; his father-in-law, David Jones of Smithfield, VA and his grandchildren, Ben Clark, Eli Clark, Lincoln Anderson and London Anderson. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joanne Jones. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his Men's Discipleship Group. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Autism Speaks. Condolences to the family may be made online at www. keslerfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.