WEST POINT -- Mr. Donald Joseph Discon, 81, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Services will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Chickasaw Memorial Garden Cemetery.

