Curtis Dixon 67, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Amory , MS. He was born September 12, 1952 in Shannon, MS to the late Elbert and Birdie Dixon. He graduated from Shannon High High in Shannon, MS. He was baptized at St. John M. B. Church in Shannon, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, D' Marko Jefferson, Latisha (Brandon) Mayfield, Monisha Jefferson and three bonus children; 22 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 God-daughter. his siblings, Cliff (Essie) Dixon, Jimmy (Jewel)Dixon, Bennie (Wanda)Dixon, Andrew (Barbara Dixon), Pauline Trice, Donna (Fred) Taylor, and and Beatrice McDonald and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation (Walk-thru) will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 2-6P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Private( family member only) graveside service will be Friday, August 28, 2020 @11:00 A.M. at Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www. agnewandsons.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.