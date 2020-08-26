Cutis Dixon

Curtis Dixon 67, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Amory , MS. He was born September 12, 1952 in Shannon, MS to the late Elbert and Birdie Dixon. He graduated from Shannon High High in Shannon, MS. He was baptized at St. John M. B. Church in Shannon, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, D' Marko Jefferson, Latisha (Brandon) Mayfield, Monisha Jefferson and three bonus children; 22 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 God-daughter. his siblings, Cliff (Essie) Dixon, Jimmy (Jewel)Dixon, Bennie (Wanda)Dixon, Andrew (Barbara Dixon), Pauline Trice, Donna (Fred) Taylor, and and Beatrice McDonald and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation (Walk-thru) will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 2-6P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Private( family member only) graveside service will be Friday, August 28, 2020 @11:00 A.M. at Porter's Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www. agnewandsons.com

