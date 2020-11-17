Ellen Dixon

Ellen Dixon was born on September 6, 1937, to Josephine and Robert Dixon, Sr., in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She was a member of Naylor Chapel Church, where she proudly served on the usher board. She was employed by Sunshine Healthcare until her death. Ellen Dixon departed this life on November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine; father, Robert, Sr.; sisters, Grace Green, Opelean Franklin, Nellie Ruth Dixon, and Helen Armstrong; and brothers, Robert Dixon, Jr., and Charles Dixon. She leaves to cherish her memory: Cynthia Usher and William Dixon, whom she called her children; two brothers, James Dixon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Eddie (Theresa) Deal of Chicago, Illinois; a special nephew, Earl Dixon of Pontotoc, Mississippi; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends. Visitation walk through will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings are required. Service will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

