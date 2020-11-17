Ellen Dixon was born on September 6, 1937, to Josephine and Robert Dixon, Sr., in Pontotoc, Mississippi. She was a member of Naylor Chapel Church, where she proudly served on the usher board. She was employed by Sunshine Healthcare until her death. Ellen Dixon departed this life on November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine; father, Robert, Sr.; sisters, Grace Green, Opelean Franklin, Nellie Ruth Dixon, and Helen Armstrong; and brothers, Robert Dixon, Jr., and Charles Dixon. She leaves to cherish her memory: Cynthia Usher and William Dixon, whom she called her children; two brothers, James Dixon of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Eddie (Theresa) Deal of Chicago, Illinois; a special nephew, Earl Dixon of Pontotoc, Mississippi; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends. Visitation walk through will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings are required. Service will be Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Interment will follow. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.