George E. Dixon, 89, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born July 28, 1931 to Edward Homer Dixon and Elva May Randolph Dixon. Mr. Dixon was retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years, he also worked in administration at the VA for 19 years. He was very active in serving his country and community. He was involved in the Outreach Ministry at Ingomar Baptist Church and was the past commander and chaplain for the American Legion. Mr. Dixon was an entertainer, he loved to sing at nursing homes, New Haven school, and many events. Mr. Dixon was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. He was so loved and will be greatly missed. Services for Mr. Dixon will be Tuesday May 25, 2021, at 3:00pm at Ingomar Baptist Church with Bro. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Visitation will be Monday, May 24, from 4pm till 6pm and Tuesday, May 25 from 2pm till the start of the service, all at Ingomar Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service at Ingomar Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Ginny) Thompson Harper Dixon, two step daughters; Serena Schuman (Raymond) of Charleston, WV, and Kimberly Burford (John) of Sissonville, WV, one son; Buddy Dixon (Sandy) of New Albany, and one step son, Robert Harper (Chasity) of St. Albans, WV; all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he loved dearly, and a loving pet Pharaoh. He is preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are Keith Nance, Jeff Sweatt, Billy Montgomery, Ben Dixon, Shayne Adams, and Billy Matkins. Honorary pallbearers are American Legion Post 72 and IBC Fellowship SS Class. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. United Funeral Service will fly the Air Force Flag in honor of Mr. Dixon's loyal service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Legion Post 72 P.O. Box 457, New Albany MS 38652.
