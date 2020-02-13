TUPELO, MS -- Jaeven Dixon, 14, passed away Saturday, February 08, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 @ 3pm at Life Changing Ministries, 94 S. Thomas Street, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm at St. Paul Christian Life Center, 502 N. Spring Street, Tupelo, MS. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park, 5257 Raymond Avenue, Verona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

