84, passed away on Fri., July 23, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Cliff A. Dixon, Sr. was born to his late parents, Elbert Dixon and Jessie Rogers on May 13, 1937 in Lee Co. Cliff A. Dixon, Sr. is survived by his wife, Essie Bell Dixon, of nearly 50 years. One son; Cliff A. Dixon, Jr. of Arlington, Va. Three sisters; Beatrice McDonald of Detroit, MI., Donna Taylor (Fred) of Tupelo, MS and Pauline Trice of Chicago, Ill. Three brothers; Andrew Dixon (Barbara) of Shannon, MS, Bennie Dixon (Wanda) of Westland, MI, and Jimmy Dixon (Jewel) of Mt. Clemons, Ill. A special niece/caregiver; Tomika Fells of Tupelo. Cliff A. Dixon, Sr. was preceded in death by four brothers; Elbert Dixon, Jr., John Dixon, Robert Anderson, and Curtis Dixon . Three sisters; Earline Gray, Plummie Standifer, and Emma Dixon. The visitation will be Thurs., July 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Please wear your face masks. The service will be Fri., July 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at White Hill MBC with Pastor Jeffery Daniel officiating. The burial will follow at Corinth National Veteran's Cemetery in Corinth. By request of the family, in lieu of flowers, a monetary gift to White Hill MBC Education Ministry would greatly be appreciated. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
