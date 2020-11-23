Willie Earl Dixon, 69, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Graveside. Services will be on Saturday November 28, 2020 2:00 at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday November 27, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Autry funeral Home . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services .

