Richard Howard Dobbins, 70, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence in Carolina Community. Services will be on Wednesday, June 20, 2021; 2:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery.

