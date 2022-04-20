Betty Joe Dobbs, 89, passed away on April 19, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a homemaker and member of First Baptist Church for sixty plus years. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Bryan Horner officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her children, Cresada Barnett (Ken), Candy Dobbs, and Skip Dobbs (Wendy); grandchildren, Jeb Barnett (Tamara), Kaleigh Bixler (Amber), Jacob Dobbs (Elaine) and Mason Dobbs; great-grandchildren, Gracie and Grady Bixler; brother, Hayden Burns; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Iona Mason Burns; husband, Harold Dobbs; daughter, Jo Annice Dobbs; sisters, Fay Bennett and Moneca Downs; brothers, Laurence, Berwyn and Harold Burns. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jeb Barnett, Jacob Dobbs and Mason Dobbs and nephews, Rhondie Burns, Cadley Burns and Bentley Burns. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Dobbs Family Scholarship. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.