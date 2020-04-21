96, passed away at her residence in Aberdeen. Delsie Ann Dobbs was born to the late Brooks Hadley and Annie Lee Hadley on March 14, 1924 in Chickasaw Co. She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church and also a faithful member of the United Methodist Women Auxiliary. Delsie Ann leaves to cherish her loving memories, one son; Charles Dobbs of Aberdeen. Three daughters; Louise Hadley (Leon) of Aberdeen, Anna Mae Gilleylen of Aberdeen, and Jo Ann Edwards of Aberdeen. Twenty grandchildren, forty great grandchildren, fourteen great great grandchildren, fourteen great great great grandchildren, and one niece; Betty Ann Johns. Delsie Ann Dobbs is proceeded in death by her husband; Andrew Dobbs, Jr. Four sons; Willie James Dobbs, Ollie B. Dobbs, Bobby Gorden Dobbs, and Brooks Earl Dobbs. One daughter; Norma J. Dobbs. One grand-daughter; Catherine Dobbs. One great grand-son; Demontrio Freeman. One Great grand-daughter; Selenna Faith Dobbs. The service will be Wed., April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Cemetery in Aberdeen with a mandatory 10 people or less policy implemented. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
