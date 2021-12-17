Diane Petty Dobs, 68, lifelong resident of Tupelo, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Ms. Dobbs was born July 4, 1953 in Tupelo to the late Horace and Joann Morgan Petty. She retired from the North Mississippi Medical Center after 42 years of service. She enjoyed cooking for her family, Mississippi State sports, but most importantly, spoiling her nieces and nephews. Every year, starting in November, despite several physical ailments, she would decorate her home and yard for Christmas. It brought her joy for others to enjoy the decorations, often devoting days to making it as perfect as it could be. It brings us, her family, comfort knowing that this Cjhristmas she will spend it with her Savior, whole and fully healed. Ms. Dobbs is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Joann Petty She is survived by her brother, James Petty; niece Lindsey Petty (Daniel); great niece and nephews, Aaden, Savannah, Carson, and Andy; cousins, David Atkins and Sammy Atkins (Nita). Visitation will begin 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Diane's life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Pastor Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial park Pallbearers will be Aaden Marsh, Daniel Livingston, David Atkins, Sammy Atkins, Seth Johnson, and Jeff Hall. Ms. Dobbs's family would like to graciously thank the amazing staff at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, specifically, Dr. Mindy Prewitt, the nursing staff of 3-West, Fifth floor Hospice, Palliative Care, CCU, and ER. We are forever grateful for your love and care for our precious "Aunt Di." Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.