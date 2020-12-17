Mrs. Dorothy Evelyn "Dot" Johnson Dobbs, 89, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Winston Medical Center/ Nursing Home in Louisville, Mississippi. She was born in Hohenlinden, Mississippi on May 28, 1931 to Argus Olar Johnson and Marietta Marie Smith Johnson. She grew up in Mantee as part of a large, loving family. She attended Mantee Grammar School and Cumberland High School. Dorothy was Miss Cumberland High School in 1948. She married Elmer Dobbs in 1948. They were married 62 years until his death in 2010. She was a retired waitress and store clerk, working several years at Estes Jewelry Store and over 30 years at the Holiday Terrace restaurant in Houston, Mississippi. Affectionately known as "Sis" or "Mama Dot", she loved her family and friends. She was a lifetime member of Mantee Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Mantee Baptist Church on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Steve Griffin officiating. Visitation will be at Mantee Baptist Church on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. She will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Elmer at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Dobbs is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Williamson of Brandon, Rita (Randy) Chriswell of Starkville, and Rachel (Bob) Shumpert of Tupelo; one sister, Mary Frances Baker; her sisters-in-law, Betty Johnson and Kathy Johnson Frazier; her eight grandchildren, Johnson (Mindy Jo) Williamson, Wes (Megan) Williamson, JoAnna Chriswell, Randall (Laken) Chriswell, Jacob (Brooke) Harden and Josh Harden, and her ten great-grandchildren. Mrs. Dobbs is preceded in death by her parents, and her late husband, Elmer Dobbs; and her two brothers, Charles and John David Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Mantee Baptist Church P.O. Box 161 Mantee, MS 39751 OR Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund 12609 MS Hwy 15 Mantee, MS 39751 Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary Pallbearers will be Marine Sargent, Josh Harden, who is serving overseas, her sons-in-law, Randy Chriswell and Bob Shumpert, her nephews, Bill Johnson, Bruce Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Wes Johnson, Doug Wilson and Tim Roberson. The family would like to express their gratefulness to her many friends of the Mantee community and church; especially her caregivers- Kathy Johnson Frazier and Beth Jennings for their devoted care while at home and to the staff of Winston Medical Center/ Nursing Home while she stayed there. Your kindness and compassion will always be remembered. **The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please wear your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. ** Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
