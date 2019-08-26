PONTOTOC -- Larry Lamar Dobbs, 68, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, 5-8PM and Wednesday, August 28, 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

