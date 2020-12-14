Blue Springs- Micah Dobbs, 27, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after brief illness. He was born in New Albany, April 10, 1993 to Johnny Ray Dobbs and Kimberly Rose Hamblin. Self employed for most of his working life, he had mastered many trades. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting wildlife and arrowheads. Micah had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back if they were in need. He loved his family and friends. Micah received Christ as his savior two years ago and had spoken in recent days of the strength of his faith. Survivors include his mother, Kim Guthrie and her husband, Red, of Blue Springs; father, Johnny Ray Dobbs and his wife, Teri, of Tupelo; daughter Elsa Dobbs; paternal grandmother, Annette Dobbs of Tupelo; maternal grandparents, Danny and Faye Hamblin of Blue Springs and Julia Hamblin of Okolona; two brothers, Danny Dobbs and William Dobbs; step-sister, Mandi Guthrie; and his fiancé, Kristin Snider and her son, Maddox of Blue Springs. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Ray Dobbs; great-grandparents; and two cousins, John Michael Foreman and Terry Jo Hamblin. Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2020 with Rev. David Ball officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Dobbs, Trent Hamlin, Andrew Hamlin, Daniel Craig, Walker Jones and Jason Clay. John Michael Foreman, Micah's cousin and best friend, will be his sole honorary pallbearer. The service will live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Transformation Ranch, P.O. Box 4083 Tupelo, MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.