Mildred Lee Dobbs, 85, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at her daughter's house in Helena, AL. She was born July 30, 1935, in Tishomingo County, to William Franklin and Rossie Mann Oswalt. She worked at Mantachie Manufacturing and Reed's Manufacturing, where she retired from. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, gardening, and cooking. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Marietta Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Eric Dobbs (Pam) of Mantachie; two daughters, Susan Groves (David Eick) of Cape Coral, Fl., and Marsha McTune (Mark) of Helena, AL; two sisters, Letris Byrum of Tishomingo and Wentris Alford of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Allen Cooper, Scott Cooper, Dr. Ben Groves (Kira), Allison Dobbs, Jonathan Dobbs, Lindsey Dobbs, and Christopher Dobbs; her great grandchildren, Kyler Cooper, Sophia Groves, Katherine Groves, and Peter Groves; several nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Horace Dobbs; and one grandson, Matt Groves. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
