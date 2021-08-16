Doug Dobbs, 57, was born November 22, 1963, in Houston, MS, to Joe and Charlotte Walters Dobbs. He left his earthly home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2021. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Amity Baptist Church in Sparta, MS. Brother Lee Dillard and Dr. Randy Rinehart will officiate. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 17th, beginning at 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Doug is survived by his parents, Joe and Charlotte Walters Dobbs of Woodland; his brother Donald (Deonda) Dobbs of Woodland; his sister Lisa Gravat of Woodland; the mothers of his children: Brenda Golding and Terri Dobbs, both of Woodland; three daughters: Chasity (Heath) Pearson of Houston, Amanda (Spencer) Dobbs of Pontotoc, Andrea (Tyler) Wright of Woodland; one son, Douglas Dobbs, Jr., of Woodland; nine grandchildren: Kennedy Cara, Caitlin, and Carter Pearson, Cybil and Chancey Dobbs, Keeley and Reagan Wright, and Thomas Dobbs; a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews, and the many children he coached over the years. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents "Ollie" and Loma Walters, and Clark and Rosie Dobbs; his sister-in-law Alana Dobbs, his nephew Cody Gravat and a grandson Cullen Dobbs. Doug accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior in February of 2020. He was an active member of Amity Baptist Church and was always lending a helping hand with church projects. In his spare time, Doug could be found at the city league ball field. He coached his son, grandkids and a multitude of other kids for almost 20 years. He loved all of them as his own and encouraged each child to do his or her best. Doug also enjoyed spending time with his family and hardly ever missed anything his grand kids were involved in. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Houston Parks and Rec Program. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
