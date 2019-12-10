BYHALIA,MS -- Etta Mae Dockery, 72, passed away Friday, December 06, 2019, at Baptist Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Services will be on Friday December 13, 2019 12:00 Noon at St Paul M.B. Church Byhalia Dr. Andrew Cheairs Pastor,. Visitation will be on Thursday December 12, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St Paul Church Cemetery Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

