AMORY, MISSISSIPPI -- James "Howard" Dodd, 72, passed away Thursday, September 05, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 12:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Wren Cemetery, Aberdeen, MS.

