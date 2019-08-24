Mary Charles Posey Dodd, 83, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Laurel Hill, MS on January 24, 1936, she was a daughter to Hillard and Alma Tolbert Posey. A graduate of Meridian High School, she later married Marvin Dodd in 1969. With a passion for nursing, she began a career that would span nearly 40 years with the late Dr. Ellis Parker. Mary never met a stranger and she enjoyed reading, watching television, working crossword puzzles, cooking when she could, and caring for her dogs and cats. She was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park. Survivors include 3 sons, John Porter of Terry, MS, Jason Porter (Teresa) of Meridian, and Sidney Porter of Flint, Michigan; 3 daughters, Sandra Joiner of Meridian, Marsha Henderson (Jerry), and Mary Adair of Amory; grandchildren, Amanda Adair, Brandon Adair, and a host of other grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin Dodd; and sisters, Doris Horton and Arlene Sikes. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
