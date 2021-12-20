A celebration of life service for Dorothy Ann Dodds Crum, 90, will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Lone Oak Baptist Church with burial to follow in the Lone Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 12 noon until service time all at Lone Oak Baptist. Mrs. Dorothy died on December 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Prentis County on May 19, 1931 to the late Robert Earl and Zelma Estelle Hare Dodds. She was a 1949 graduate of Booneville High School. She and late husband Willard owned and operated Crum and Mauney Orchards for 20 plus years of which she loved and enjoyed every bit. In earlier years, she and Willard owned and operated Crum's Grocery for nearly 20 years. She was also a homemaker and longtime member of Lone Oak Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and helping raise her grand and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Phillip Hughes Crum (Maralyn) and Joseph Paul Crum (Bonnie); son-in-law, Richard V. Forsyth; grandchildren, Shanna Forsyth Renfrow (Ron), Stephanie Forsyth Moffitt (Clint), Nicole Crum Teal (Spencer), Phillip Hughes Crum (Tracy), Addie Crum Burnette (Josh), Kelly Crum Pannell (Matthew), Keri Anniece Crum, Kaitlin Jeniece Crum and Jenessa Taylor Anderson (Jim); great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Elena and Emma Renfrow, C.J. and McKenley Moffitt, Kennedy, McKibben, Arwin, Oliver, Allister and Augustin Teal, Sophie, Hannah, Lucus Hughes and Kimber Crum, Addyson Pannell, James and Michael Anderson and her siblings, Bobbie Jean Dodds Jones and Donald Dodds. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Willard Crum; daughter, Joy Ann Crum Forsyth and her siblings, Yvonne Dodds Phillips, Ruble Dodds, Carol Dodds and Shirley Dodds Robinson. Bro. Tracy Quillian will officiate the services and Spencer Teal will provide the Eulogy. Pallbearers are Greg Hatcher, Carl Mills, Sammy James, Phillip Settlemires, J.R. Jones, Shorty Mincy, Dewey Mincy, D.W. Mathis, Mike Killingsworth, Jaime Crum, Bryan Jackson and Brett Marlar. Online condolences can be left at www.MemorialCorinth.com. Arrangements under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
