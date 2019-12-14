Frances Barnes Dodds of Booneville, Mississippi passed away December 11, 2019. She was born November 7, 1934, in Jumpertown, Mississippi, to Oliver and Dena Barnes. Frances was a member of Liberty Methodist Church and was a resident of Longwood Nursing Home in Booneville, Mississippi. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, December 16, 2019, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am at McMillan Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Burton and Rev. Cody Hill will be officiating. Burial will be in Sumner's Chapel Cemetery. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Raymond Dodds; brother, Horace Barnes; two half-brothers, Jack and Brooks Barnes; two half-sisters, Juanita McNeal and Estelline Pruitt; son, Henry Wayne Ford; and daughter, Ramona Ford Geter. Frances is survived by one brother, Billy Barnes; three daughters, Marilyn Burton (Larry) of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Yvonne Plaxco (Michael) of Corinth, Texas, and Vicki Temples of East End, Arkansas; and one son, Jim Tom Ford of East End, Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
