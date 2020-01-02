Jackie Wayne Dodds, 62, passed away December 31, 2019 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. He was born April 27, 1957 in Mississippi to William Calvin 'W.C.' Dodds and Azie Lee Rodgers Dodds. Mr. Dodds was employed with the City of New Albany Street Department for 22 years before retiring. He is survived by his wife; Sandy Dodds of New Albany, MS, children; Samantha Organ and Denise Dodds both of New Albany, MS, two grandchildren; Riley Dodds and Alani Blair, siblings; Tommy (JoAnn) Dodds, and Dennis Dodds both of New Albany, MS and Bobby Joe Steward. Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. with Family hour 4:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Funeral Service January 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. Viewing from 9:00 a.m. through 1:55 p.m. Interment at Ridge Family Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany, MS. For further information please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

